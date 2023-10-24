CLOSE

If you happened to be at the Los Angeles Rams home game this past Sunday, you were not seeing things if you spotted the undead roaming the halls of SoFi Stadium.

Blueface and his newly-minted fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, were not the only zombies in the building during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

To promote the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the return of the Zombies game mode, Activision teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams to bring zombies to SoFi Stadium.

This is just the latest move as a promotion for the next installment in the iconic first-person shooter following the release of “The Lobby” ad featuring famous Call of Duty players like Devin Booker and 21 Savage, who also has an operator skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer.

The Zombies game mode is usually a staple of the Black Ops franchise, but for the first time, it will be in a Modern Warfare game with its inclusion in the third game.

Call of Duty Zombies Story

Treyarch develops the latest Call of Duty Zombies mode in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games and High Moon Studios. It is a “signature cooperative experience that challenges players to team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever.”

The mode will see members of Task 141 battle hordes of the undead who were unleashed upon the world after one of ultranationalist arms dealer Viktor Zakhaev’s goons chucks a vial of an active substance at one of his attackers, instantly turning them into zombies.

Call of Duty Zombies arrives with Modern Warfare III on November 10. For more photos, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Activision

HHW Gaming: The Undead Roamed SoFi Stadium Thanks To ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Zombies was originally published on hiphopwired.com