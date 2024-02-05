CLOSE

History: NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners

The NBA All-Star 3-point contest has been a beloved tradition since its inception in 1986.

It began with Larry Bird‘s inaugural victory and has since witnessed thrilling performances from notable players.

Legends like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Craig Hodges have showcased their marksmanship, with some securing multiple titles.

Memorable moments and exceptional records have contributed to the contest’s rich history, making it a highly anticipated feature of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Take a look below to see year-by-year who won the NBA All-Star 3 Point Contest.

