Honoring Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame Star With A List of His Iconic Hits

R&B icon Charlie Wilson will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We celebrate the legendary 13-time Grammy award nominee with a gallery of his hit songs inside.

Fans might have assumed Wilson already received his flowers with the countless contributions he’s given to the music. The term icon is an understatement, the musical powerhouse first entered the industry as a founding member and lead singer of the legendary, multi-platinum group The Gap Band from Tulsa, OK. Prior to becoming a solo star, Wilson and The Gap Band amassed fans over a 10-year span with high-energy stage shows and a slew of hits — “Outstanding,” “Yearning for Your Love,” “Burn Rubber on Me” and “Early in the Morning” — that are now among the industry’s most sampled songs.

As a solo artist, Wilson has topped the R&B charts with 13 number one singles, 13 Grammy nominations, a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir “I Am Charlie Wilson,” a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Icon Award, a Soul Train Certified Soul Award, and a NAACP Music Makes a Difference Award.

He was named as Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist (2009, 2020) and is currently Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artist with the most No. 1s of all time.

Last December, Wilson released his new single, “Superman,” with a corresponding world premiere on iHeartRadio. This record is personal for him, as it reflects his love for his wife and the turning point that changed his entire life.

Though he found great fame and success as the lead and founding member of The Gap Band, it would soon spiral into his struggles surviving on the streets of Hollywood Boulevard as a homeless addict. However, fate intervened, and he found himself attending a rehabilitation center, where he met his wife, a counselor at the facility.

When he was at his lowest, the love and support of his future wife transformed him into Superman, allowing him to fight his demons, get clean and sober, and return to his career faster than a speeding bullet. Wilson has been married and sober for 29 years.

On Jan. 29th, Wilson will also celebrate his 71st birthday, and will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right on the very streets where he was once homeless. A powerful full circle moment.

Wilson has collaborated with chart-topping artists such as Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Tyler The Creator, Don Toliver and Nas, among others. His continued success is a testament to his artistry, resilience, and unwavering faith, truly establishing himself as a real-life Superman.

The legend will be honored with the 2,770th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Jan. 29th at 11:30 am PT at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard. Wilson will receive his star in the category of Recording. Joining emcee Jimmy Jam Harris will be speakers President & CEO of P Music Group and manager, Michael Paran, 12-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Walk of Famer, Babyface, and LA Icon, musician, actor, business mogul and Walk of Famer, Snoop Dogg.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

Check out a list of Charlie Wilson’s hits over the years ahead of his iconic ceremony:

