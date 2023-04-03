It’s been a long time coming, but Megan Thee Stallion‘s highly anticipated return to stage took place (rightfully so) in her hometown of Houston, Texas on Friday (March 31st). Meg headlined Day one of the March Madness Music Festival, which is just one part of the long list of festivities taking place in The Lone Star State as part of the NCAA Final Four competition.

RELATED: [PICS] Megan Thee Stallion Reps For Houston At Astros Opening Day 2023

The action took place downtown at Houston’s Discovery Green park, where thousands flocked for the block party style festival in addition to the numerous basketball and entertainment themed events taking place just 100 feet away inside The George R. Brown Convention Center.

Onstage, Meg performed some of her best known hits: “Body,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Simon Says” were just a few cuts that made the set list. Check out a few clips below.

Welcome back Meg! Scroll down for photos from the event.

Houston’s Hottie is BACK: See Pics And Video From Megan Thee Stallion’s March Madness Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com