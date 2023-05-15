CLOSE

Motherhood is 24/7, but we went up a little extra, this weekend, for the mama in our lives. Whether you celebrated yourself, your mother, your mother-in-law, or a mother from your tribe, dropping a few tender bars about her importance on social media has become a tradition that everyone, especially our favorite celebs, participates in.

This weekend we watched Bernice Burgos show off generations of beautiful women in her family from her daughter to her great-grandmother. Offset celebrated Cardi B with a heartfelt caption praising the beloved performer as a selfless mother. Ashanti thanked her mother for being her momager and Steph Curry took to IG to spotlight his wife Ayesha Curry.

From elaborate gifts, like Kash Doll gifting her mom a Lexus SUV, to Kim Kardashian, teaming up with the REFORM Alliance to pay off the restitution, fines, and fees for more than 50 mothers for Mother’s Day.

Keep scrolling to see how these celebs spent Mother’s Day.

How These Celebs Spent Mother’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com