John Boyega is blackity Black and he says he needs his woman to match his energy as well!

The British actor spoke with British GQ sharing his life, work, and what he’s now looking for in a partner. Now 30, he says that worked on peace and getting himself together in the past and now he’s ready to be serious about love.

“I only date Black,” he said. “Then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?”

He shares that he’s serious about the type of women he speaks with and looks to his parents’ 35-year-old marriage for inspiration.

“I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to,” Boyega explained. “Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family,” he said. “It’s the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There’s nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents.”

In plenty of other interviews, he’s stated that he’s looking for a lady, “brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent.”

“I’ve said it openly, but it’s just a preference, I like my women Black,” John said. “Just separate from a political statement or anything like that, it’s just they fine as hell. Melanin levels got to be over 75 percent, thickness got to be there, style got to be there. We got to laugh at the same jokes. Bump to the same music. It’s got to be a flow.”

Social media was so proud of the actor for speaking out about how he loves black women since it’s a rarity that black men speak out about their desire for black women in the media.

Check out reactions to John Boyega’s statements of saying he only dates black women below.

“I Only Date Black.” Social Media Responds To John Boyega Saying He Only Dates Black Women was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com