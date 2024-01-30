Iconic Air Jordan 1 “Bred” Gets The Mule Treatment For The Golfers

CLOSE

The Air Jordan 1 “Bred” is getting its top chopped off in the company’s latest effort to solidify the silhouette as a cultural mainstay.

Instead of unlacing the usual high top, you can now slide your foot right in like your favorite pair of house shoes, but a lot more stylish.

For that, the eyelets are completely gone along the upper, and the usual breathable nylon tongue is replaced by a black leather one that scraps the Nike swoosh logo for a Jumpman with the word GOLF embossed underneath. The same pairing can be found on the outsole, and the wings logo is also gone.

Much of the shoe’s most noticeable attributes, like its striking Black and red colorway, remain, including the red outsole with a thicker sole that makes trucking through the green a bit easier.

However, it lacks the traditional golf spikes to add true traction while swinging a golf club. Plus, with its lack of laces, we doubt true golfers will wear these; they’ll be used more as transitional sneakers or for those more concerned with getting a fit off than hitting a birdie.

“Slide into pre- and post-match paradise, whether you’re sailing to the 19th hole after a career low or ramping up for the round ahead in the all-new Jordan 1 G Mule. It’s easily accessible, eye-popping eccentric, and complete with timeless Jordan ethos and comfort,” reads the press release.

There’s yet to be a release date for the Jordan 1 Golf “Bred,” but it’ll likely be the cheapest pair of the Black/Red iconic kicks you’ll ever see, with a retail price of $110.

This isn’t the first time the Jordan 1 has been outfitted especially for hitting the links, with the Chicago 1s getting the Golf treatment back in 2017.

The hi-tops are way more suitable for actual play, especially since they’re equipped with extra ankle padding, a Nike-Free inspired outsole with spikes, and a waterproof upper so for once, you can rock your Jordans safely in the rain or fetch your ball from the water.

Get a better look at the offering below.

