Here’s what we know: It’s been so long since the last season of Insecure , that we almost forgot that the “Asian Bae” actorgave us our entire life during the season 3 finale. And now he is back for season 4 as we learned that Molly ( Yvonne Orji ) are still kicking it!

Of course, folks were here for Hodge during the HBO comedy’s season premiere with his “Asian Bae” trending on Twitter. First off, he is FINE! And that hair! Whether it’s long or short, it’s something to revel in. Hodge recently told Glamour that he gets asked about it every day.

“I hardly have a conversation that doesn’t involve my hair,” he admitted. ” I never thought I would say that. I didn’t picture that being such a strong factor in my life, my hair. But there we are. My greatest quality.”

Secondly, he is actually from Australia, not Los Angeles, so his real accent is everything.

But most importantly, it’s refreshing to see the actor get this well-deserved shine and defy the myth that Asian men can’t be, sexy, the heartthrob or the love interest.

“What I love, and we’re seeing more and more of it now, is I love seeing the character breakdown for an Asian guy who is confident, who is grounded, who goes after what he wants,” he recently told W Magazine.

“I loved that the character breakdown didn’t mention his job, it didn’t mention what he did for a living. Automatically, it wasn’t about filling a stereotype, it wasn’t about playing a tech worker, it wasn’t about playing an accountant or anything like that,” Hodge said.

“It was actually about the essence of this guy. The fact that he was a confident person and they made sure that this was somebody who was able to match the energy that Yvonne brings with Molly.”

We love to see it…and apparently, he will also have a more prominent role this season too.

Ayeeee!

‘Insecure’s’ ‘Asian Bae’ Alexander Hodge Is The Ultimate Snack! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com