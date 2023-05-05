Isaiah Washington Says His “Best” Teachers And Neighbors Were KKK Members, Twitter Shocked

CLOSE

The Houston, Texas native revealed that some of the top teachers he had as a young kid and some of his best neighbors were members of the Ku Klux Klan. But, of course, no one asked Washington for this information; he just volunteered it on his Facebook page.

Alongside a picture of two women wearing KKK garb while holding a baby wearing the infamous white hood, Washington spoke about being friends with the children of Klan members. However, there were still lines he knew not to cross in those interracial friendships.

“I had some of the best elementary school teachers and even some neighbors that I knew were Klan Members back in Texas while growing up. I knew where They stood with me and They also knew where I stood with Them,” Washington began. “The boundaries were very, very clear and I still played with Their kids, I just couldn’t drink from Their outside water hose or come inside Their house to eat and Their houses were usually much smaller than what I grew up in.”

Washington explains that the white kids were allowed in his house but ponders what those childhood friends are up to nowadays and if they support his work as an actor.

“My mother never refused to let Their kids into her house to eat a summer lunch and drink from our vintage JFK water glasses,” he continued. “I can’t help but wonder today, if Their kids are vigorously supporting me as an actor today, simply because I showed Them love and respect as a true Texan and a true American, even when Their parents and grandparents forbid Them to reciprocate love and respect for me publicly to me back then, but I’m infamous now. I wonder…”

The questionable, unprovoked comments certainly had Twitter judging him. See the reactions below.

