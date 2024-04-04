It’s National Burrito Day! These Spots In Cleveland Have Burrito Deals For You On April 4th

Today, April 4, is National Burrito Day!
Who doesn’t love a good burrito? It’s the perfect combination of all your favorite foods. When done right a burrito can be the perfect breakfast, lunch, or dinner!
But the real question is – where are the deals in Northeast Ohio!?
A few national chains are offering special discounts on yummy warm burritos. If one of your favorite local restaurants has a special burrito deal be sure to leave it in the comments or post it on our Instagram!
Keep scrolling to see our favorite National Burrito Day deals!
We’re not guaranteeing or responsible for the following prices and deals. All prices and deals listed below are subject to verification by the restaurant’s website.
1. Chipotle
Chipotle, known for its fresh ingredients and customizable creations, is launching the Burrito Vault interactive game.
Starting at 12 p.m. PT on April 2 and 3, players can visit unlockburritoday.com for a chance to win big.
Be one of the first 50,000 players to unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order each day and score a BOGO code redeemable on April 4.
Plus, enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win free burritos for a year!
2. Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill is joining the celebration with a buy one, get one free deal on burritos and bowls on April 4.
Whether you order online, through the app, or in-store, you can double the deliciousness with this offer.
And don’t forget to enter their National Burrito Day giveaway for the chance to win free burritos for a year!
3. Qdoba
Qdoba, National Burrito Day is a big deal indeed. Rewards members can enjoy a free burrito with the purchase of an entrée and drink on April 4, available online, in the app, or in restaurants.
4. Sheetz
Yes, it’s a gas station. Yes, their burritos are good! Stop in today and Sheetz will give you $2 off your burrito. The offer extends through this coming Saturday.
5. Taco Bell
Taco Bell is offering deals exclusively through their app. For National Burrito Day, if you purchase a burrito you’ll get 50% off a second burrito (of equal or lesser value).