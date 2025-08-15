Listen Live
Sports

Jalen Hurts Keeps “Lengthy Conversation” With Shadeur Sanders Private: “I’m Supporting Him”

Published on August 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jalen Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is a busy man. He was married in the offseason, did a memorable Sprite commercial, and is back to preparing for a title defense. But the Eagles quarterback made time for a younger member of football’s most elite fraternity – the NFL’s Black quarterbacks.

At training camp this week, reporters saw Hurts and Shadeur Sanders engage in what they described as a ‘lengthy’ conversation at the far end of the field away from the cameras. No one caught any of the conversation, which is likely why they positioned themselves where they did.

Related Stories

When Hurts was asked what the conversation was about, he declined to provide the specifics, but he did share a little bit.

“I’ll keep the conversation intimate,” Hurts told reporters.

“We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I’m always there…giving my perspective on what I see and how I’ve gone about things. Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work, and a sense of resilience. You’ve got to want it. You’ve got to want it. I’m supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities.”

Hurts, 27, was a great choice to get advice from, as he has endured public humiliation and constant attacks on his football ability since his college years. Two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl MVP award later, Hurts has managed to excel despite the noise. Sanders, 23, was expected to be a first-round draft pick but fell to the fifth round as even seasoned football observers watched in disbelief. The youngest son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, his life has been chronicled on reality TV and through his family’s social media platforms since he was a pre-teen.

Sanders’ debut as a Cleveland Brown in preseason action showed him to be a steady presence on the field. But with that being a small sample of his abilities and after taking snaps mostly with the least talented players on the roster, he’s still #4 on the depth chart in a crowded QB room and is currently nursing a minor injury.

Hurts will start the Eagles’ ‘run it back’ season against their most hated rival, the Dallas Cowboys, at home on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Watch the full interview with Hurts below when he’s asked about Sanders around the 5:36 mark above, and see social media’s reaction to the interaction below. 

Jalen Hurts Keeps “Lengthy Conversation” With Shadeur Sanders Private: “I’m Supporting Him”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

CANADA-US-TARIFF-TRADE
Entertainment

Trump Says Americans Could Feel ‘Some Pain’ From New Tariffs

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close