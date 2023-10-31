James Harden Traded To Los Angeles Clippers, Social Media Reacts To Blockbuster Move

CLOSE

In a blockbuster trade, Harden was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, James, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev are being shipped to California in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum and KJ Martin.

The Clippers will also get a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and another first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Regarding picks, the 76ers also attained a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City for a protected 2026 first-round pick and a 2024 and 2029 second-round pick.

To complete the trade, Philly needed to free up a roster spot, so veteran guard and 3-time NBA Champion (San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers) Danny Green was waived. Green had only signed with the 76ers during the offseason and played in two of the team’s first three games.

Harden’s wishes to join forces with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have finally been realized. Given Harden’s antics, team chemistry may have soured, so it may have been best to cut ties.

“The Clippers and 76ers began talking again on a trade over the weekend as it became increasingly untenable for Harden to be incorporated back into the Sixers’ lineup,” ESPN writes.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Harden is “ecstatic” about the trade and hopes to fly out west as soon as possible.

The 34-year-old opted into his $35.6 million player option in June and shortly after that began plotting his exit, starting with aiming at Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, Darryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said in August during an adidas event in China. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden’s disgruntled attitude with Morey stems from not being offered a long-term, hefty contract from the 76ers.

The newly minted Los Angeles Clipper said earlier this month that he didn’t think his relationship with the 76ers front office was irreparable because of a lack of trust.

