Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

Posted April 20, 2020

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Samaria Leah daughter of LL Cool J is 24 years old and is beautiful! It’s safe to safe LL will have a handful of young men he will have to scare off. LL Cool J’s little princess Samaria appears to be in a relationship with a rapper by the name of Shameik Moore. 

Now we know why LL Cool J was saying “mama said knock you out, I’m gonna knock you out.”

View this post on Instagram

My brown sugar♥️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

 

Check out some pictures of LL Cool J’s beautiful daughter Samaria below!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Acrylics off, lashes falling out🙂

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

My skin is happy☺️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Extraterrestrial🤍

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

stay moisturized & prayed up✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Out of office🌊

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

it’s that season.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

A few things i like...

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Moody🙃 ( and this iPhone 11 is the bomb)

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Off limits🚫

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

I love it when you call me señorita 💃🏾

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Bougie in Cannes🇫🇷

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

key lime pie.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

So much to smile about, Happy Sunday💛

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Maliboo🏖

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Golden Hour✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

