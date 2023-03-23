Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot

CLOSE

SZA just dropped pics from a photoshoot for SKIMS line and MAN does she look amazing! The R&B singer has been on her SOS tour giving body across the world. Rumors circulated that SZA may be pregnant , but she has shut those rumors down with these photos. SKIMS posted a preview of the signature “Fits Everybody Collection” and our girl was showing OFF!

Check out some of the photos from SZA’s SKIMS photoshoots below!

