Jayce’s Journey Inc. Celebrates Autism Awareness Month With Star Studded Sneaker Ball Gala [Photos]

On Sunday April 2nd, Jayce’s Journey Inc. kicked off National Autism Awareness Month with its inaugural premiere fundraising gala “Sneaker Ball.” Celebrities and supporters joined Jayce’s Journey Inc. founder Deidre Price and her son to bring awareness and raise money towards the cause. Check out the gallery from the star studded and impactful community event inside.

Price created the foundation to bring awareness to autism, raising over $30k, which will directly benefit ASD resources and services. The fundraising gala took place at The Mr. C Hotel in Beverly Hills, where key game-changers, industry insiders, and diversity & inclusion advocates gathered for a fun evening where fashion meets philanthropy in support of Autism Awareness.

This year’s cocktail gala included an auctioned live painting from Nick Alexander, a silent auction to support resources for the ASD community, and a performance from the award-winning ensemble, 1500 or Nothin.’ The collective has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, T.I., Bruno Mars, B.o.B and many more. The Sneaker Ball provided attendees with the opportunity to connect with top professionals, influencers, and sports figures from around the region.

Celebrities like Loni Love, O.T. Genasis, Durand Bernarr, Brooke Valentine and the LA Clippers were all in attendance to celebrate the work Deidre is doing for the community, which has affected her son Jayce.

Deidre has over 10 years of project management experience, implementing projects for some of the largest corporations in the world. She says her most important job to date is being Jayce’s mother and primary caregiver, which is why she founded Jayce’s Journey Inc. after discovering the need for education and transparency amongst minorities as it relates to Autism.

Great work, Deidre and team!

Check out a gallery from the inaugural Sneaker Ball gala with some of your favorite stars below:

