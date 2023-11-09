Jeezy & Nia Long Get Deep In New Interview, Ime Udoka & Jeannie Mai Catch Strays On X

CLOSE

Jeezy, who recently ended a nearly two-decade run with Def Jam, is moving into new roles after releasing a book and other massive life changes. Sitting down with Nia Long for a revealing chat in support of his new double album, the rapper born Jay Jenkins bares it all with the veteran actress, and the pair share jewels of their journey along the way.

On Tuesday (November 7), Jeezy released the highly-anticipated hour-long YouTube chat with Nia Long titled after his 13th studio album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget. Long, serving as the lead interviewer, gets Jeezy to open up about his childhood before getting into his rise as one of the most consistent rappers in the game. However, the questions weren’t one-sided as Sno also asked his series of questions of Long, with the pair sharing intimate details of their upbringing.

Of course, this discussion turned to the topic of Jeezy’s recent split with Jeannie Mai, and while he never says anything negative about Mai, he makes it clear that he tried to save their union. This, in turn, inspired Long to open up about her past relationship with current Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and the explosive scandal that occurred when he coached the Boston Celtics.

After remaining poised and professional, Long appeared to be emotional when speaking about her former relationship and raising the former couple’s son. However, whatever work that Nia Long and Jeezy have done in therapy is apparently paying dividends.

In our opinion, it’s one of the best things you’ll watch today if you’re into seeing a Black man and a Black woman get honest about their struggles with one another. There are still some online that aren’t buying some of the points raised in the conversation, but mostly many of the comments online have remained positive.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty

