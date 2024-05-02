Listen Live
News

Jerry Seinfeld Says “Extreme Left & P.C. Crap” Spoiled Comedy, Xitter Differs

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
UNFROSTED NY Friends & Family Screening

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Jerry Seinfeld claimed that comedy today is ruined in part by “extreme left & P.C. crap” in an interview, which has earned him serious backlash from those online.

Veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld shared some thoughts about the state of comedy on television today that has sparked a hefty debate. Seinfeld sat down with journalist David Remnick for the New Yorker Radio Hour podcast to promote a Netflix movie about the origin of Pop-Tarts and was asked by Remnick about how he handles dealing with serious issues going on in the world. “Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it,” Seinfeld began.

“It used to be you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, Cheers is on,” he continued. “‘Oh, M.A.S.H. is on, oh, Mary Tyler Moore is on. All in the Family is on.’ You just expected, there’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight. Well, guess what? Where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap and people worrying so much about offending other people. When you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups — ‘Here’s our thought about this joke’ — well, that’s the end of your comedy.”

Remnick asked the 70-year-old if he ever “had that experience”. Seinfeld simply replied, “Um, no.” When Remnick asked him about Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and the conclusion of his acclaimed HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm,

the comic replied: “Larry was grandfathered in. He’s old enough so that — ‘I don’t have to observe those rules, because I started before you made those rules.’”

Seinfeld received some support from far-right figures such as Turning Point USA leader Benny Johnson and Dinesh D’Souza after the interview, The comments also earned Seinfeld a heavy amount of backlash online. “Jerry Seinfeld whining that there are no good sitcoms because of wokeness when his writing partner just ended one of the funniest sitcoms of all time which is loved by leftists,” wrote one user in a post on X, formerly Twitter who quoted platform owner Elon Musk’s post of a Seinfeld routine with the caption, “Make comedy great again!”

Check out the responses to Seinfeld’s comments below.

Jerry Seinfeld Says “Extreme Left & P.C. Crap” Spoiled Comedy, Xitter Differs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Ashley Lynch

2. Ask Aubry

3. TheIainDuncanSmiths

4. Jen The Geek

5. Danny

6. Bryce Lacy

7. The Public Archive

8. Lily O’ Farrell

9. Br33zyBLVCK

Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Lifestyle

“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close