CLOSE
Home- CLE

Jesus Take The Wheel: Cleveland Browns Greg Robinson Arrested At The Border

Posted 16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson was arrested at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the U.S., Mexico border Monday after officials say he was found with a substantial amount of marijuana. Jail records show Robinson is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Story developing. Reps for Robinson and the Cleveland Browns have yet to comment but sources below report the Browns will release Robinson this offseason.

Robinson was the #2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has played for the Rams, the Detroit Lions and the Browns. Reports claim he has made $29 million during his NFL career.

Jesus Take The Wheel: Cleveland Browns Greg Robinson Arrested At The Border  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Latest
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony In Concert - Fort Lauderdale
Is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony?
 9 hours ago
02.19.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Wendy Williams Goes Too Far With Tasteless ‘Price…
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close