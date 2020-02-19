Jesus Take The Wheel: Cleveland Browns Greg Robinson Arrested At The Border

Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson was arrested at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the U.S., Mexico border Monday after officials say he was found with a substantial amount of marijuana. Jail records show Robinson is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Story developing. Reps for Robinson and the Cleveland Browns have yet to comment but sources below report the Browns will release Robinson this offseason.

Robinson was the #2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has played for the Rams, the Detroit Lions and the Browns. Reports claim he has made $29 million during his NFL career.

