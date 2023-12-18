Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Third Degree Assault & Harassment, X Users React After Marvel Studios Drops Him

CLOSE

Majors’ acting career was on a torrid rise following standout roles in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Creed III, and as the next big bad in the MCU as Kang The Conqueror until it all came crashing down.

Monday, after four hours of deliberation spread across three days, a New York jury comprised of six people found Majors guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree in connection to the interaction with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors was found not guilty on two additional charges: intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Majors’ family and his new girlfriend, Meagan Good, sat behind him and his attorneys as the verdict was read.

Sentencing will go down on February 6, 2024. Majors is facing up to a year in prison.

The trial came following the March 25 incident between Majors and Jabbari that led to her being hospitalized. An NYPD spokesperson said Jabbari “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Additionally, more alleged abuse victims of Majors came forward and cooperated with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

X Users Are Recasting Kang The Conqueror

Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been all over the trial and the significant implications if Majors did not beat charges. His involvement in Marvel Studios’ plans for the future was the subject of most of the conversation.

Marvel Studios wasted no time dropping the actor following the guilty verdict, a source close to the situation revealed to Variety.

Per Variety:

Marvel Studios has parted ways with Jonathan Majors — the actor cast to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — after he was convicted on Dec. 18 of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of Grace Jabbari, his ex-girlfriend. A source close to the studio confirmed the decision to Variety.

The recast suggestions have already begun, with many suggesting Kevin Feige should give the role of Kang to Damson Idris.

“Congrats to Damson Idris for his new role as Kang,” one post on X read following the announcement of Majors’ guilty verdict.

Welp

You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Photo: John Nacion / Getty

Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Third Degree Assault & Harassment, X Users React After Marvel Studios Drops Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com