Jonathan Majors Makes Court Appearance With Meagan Good By His Side As He Fights Domestic Assault Charges

The new romance has yet to be confirmed by either of them, but the two were hand in hand upon arriving at a New York City courthouse on June 20.

After being charged with assault, Majors soon shifted his romantic focus to Good as his legal team continues to fight to clear his name.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement to the New York Times stating that the evidence provided to the courts proves his innocence and shows her attacking him.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around,” read the statement. “This evidence includes videos of Ms. Jabbari’s frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her. We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms. Jabbari’s violent actions.”

In court files from April, Majors said that the driver of the cab where the incident happened will corroborate that he never hit her and Jabbari was “hitting, scratching, and attacking” him.

The alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection, which Judge Rachel S. Pauley repeated at Tuesday’s hearing and will be upheld until the case begins on Aug. 3.

The controversy stems from Majors allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari while in NYC on March 25 during an argument in a taxi.

In the wake of the allegations, Majors was dropped by his PR team at the Lede Company and his management, Entertainment 360, despite his ex-girlfriend’s attempts to deny he did anything wrong via texts.

“I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you,” texts sent to Majors read.

