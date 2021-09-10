Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 Lineup Stars Pine Green Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1 HI Retros & More

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jordan Brand‘s holiday drops are always loaded with sneaker heat for the winter month. The 2021 Holiday lineup has over a dozen kicks to choose from, with some particular standouts.

The model with the most real estate in this collection is the Air Jordan 1 HI OG, which will be dropping in four different colorways. The ladies get women’s exclusive pink bubble gum that’s a combo of matte nubuck and patent leather. Another Air Jordan 1 HI sure to sell out instantly is a “bred” colorway that gets outfitted in patent leather that will also arrive with a metallic red Jumpman hangtag and a glossy box.

Another selection that’s sure to raise eyebrows is an Air Jordan 3 in a mismatched camo colorway that’s dipped in materials that include twill, waxed canvas, ripstop and herringbone.

But the standout here—not included an Air Jordan 14 that’s “furry”—is the Pine Green Air Jordan 3. Besides the new color scheme for the model, the sneaker also features nubuck leather on the upper, tongue, collar and eye stays, and a 3D embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue while they didn’t forget the familiar elephant print hits.

What we didn’t see in the announcement is Cool Grey Air Jordan 11 that’s rumored to drop on December 11.

Check out detailed photos of the confirmed Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 Retro lineup—which also includes an Air Jordan 5, 9, 12 and 13 in the gallery.

