Jordyn Woods Is Staying Fit & Staying INSIDE! [Photos]

Jordyn Woods has been spending quality time with her twin Jodie Woods. The sisters have been staying fit doing Tik Tok’s to there favorite songs. Jordyn has also celebrated a Quarantine Birthday during the pandemic. Anyone that has celebrated a birthday during this quarantine knows their is only so much wine you can drink until you realize their is nothing to do.

Ms. Woods has also had time to feed her horses some apples (staying 6 feet away from people of course). Tik Toks, Wine & horseback riding? That doesn’t sound to bad of a quarantine to me!

