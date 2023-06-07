Josh Allen Revealed As Madden 2024 Cover Player

CLOSE

Josh Allen, QB of the Buffalo Bills has been officially revealed as the cover player of Madden 2024.

Allen is becoming the first Buffalo Bills player to ever be the game’s featured athlete.

The honor follows Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who was honored on last year’s Madden 2023 cover. Allen is the fifth QB to appear on the cover in the last six years, after Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, who appeared twice (once alongside Mahomes).

Making the cover of a video game would be high on anyones list but via SummerSports only 8 of the last 19 quarterbacks to make the cover have lived up to their pre-season win total.

There is also the madden curse..

Notable players that got hurt the year they were on the Madden cover:

2019: Steelers WR Antonio Brown

2017: New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

2014: Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

2012: Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis

2011: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

2010: Steelers S Troy Polamalu ( Larry Fitzgerald was also on this cover but was not cursed)

2009: Packers/Jets QB Brett Favre

2008: Titans QB Vince Young

2007: Seattle Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander

2006: Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb

2004: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick

2003: Rams RB Marshall Faulk

2002: Minnesota Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper

2001: Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George

Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George 2000: John Madden, Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders

The trailer for madden 24 also gave a sneak peak to some of its new features:

The return of Superstar Mode: Last seen from 2006-2013, this create-a-player journey runs from the combine and team interviews to a fully fledged NFL career, featuring new mini-games and customizable avatars

An updated Franchise Mode: Contract restructures, an all-new trade system and training-camp mini-games are some of the features added this year, as well as a new relocation feature enabling use of new cities and uniforms

Improved FieldSENSE: Controls will now be more apparent in throwing, catching and tackling functions, while new character-build technology is meant to improve the fluidity of athletic motion graphics

Now take a look at what Twitter thinks of Josh Allen being the cover athlete of Madden 2024!

