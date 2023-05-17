Kang Variant Vibes: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Reportedly Dating, Twitter Reacts

CLOSE

Jonathan Majors was at the moment of superstardom after a show-stealing turn as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel’s latest Ant-Man film and a major role in the boxing drama, Creed until domestic violence allegations surfaced. Amid the drama, it is being reported that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are now dating, prompting some reactions from Twitter.

TMZ was the first to exclusively report that Jonathan Majors, 33, and Meagan Good, 41, are romantically involved. Sources tell the outlet that Majors and Good are spending time in Los Angeles and aren’t hiding their romance from the expected paparazzi.

Dating back to March, Majors is still facing criminal charges after he allegedly slapped and harmed his ex-girlfriend after an altercation got physical. He faces three counts of attempted assault along with assault, one count of aggravated harassment, and a single count of harassment.

Folks online believe the timing of the budding relationship is curious considering the legal hill Majors will have to climb as the case in New York continues to take shape. It isn’t clear how dating Good helps Majors as some might allege, nor does it explain where his case is headed.

Still, the comments online are all over the place regarding Majors and Good as a couple and we’ve got all those reactions below.

