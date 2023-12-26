CLOSE

No, that’s not a typo– the constantly embattled Chicago rapper and super producer has decided that his antisemitic comments were wrong and did something about it.

Ye took to Instagram to address the Jewish community, adding that he didn’t mean to disrespect the religious group and acknowledged the pain he caused with hopes of educating himself on his wrongdoings in the future.

Going even further, West published the apology in Hebrew, asking to heal the relationship through uniting.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any ‘unintended outburst’ caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” it reads after running it through Google Translate. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

As of publishing, the post has over a million likes and is rapidly growing.

The apology comes after more than a year of damaging remarks, including when he tweeted, “I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and speaking highly of Hitler.

The timing of the statement conveniently comes days after West pushed back his collaborative album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, which is now scheduled to be released on Jan. 12.

See how social media is reacting to Ye’s apology below.

Kanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community For His Antisemitic Remarks, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com