Kanye West Goes On 10-Minute Rant Name Dropping Jesus, Hitler, Jay-Z, Drake & More

On what was supposed to be the eve of his latest project, Vultures, a collaborative work with Ty Dolla $ign, Ye was in a room full of supporters in Las Vegas when he took aim at everyone he’s currently at war with, which unsurprisingly is quite a few people.

In the 10 minutes of nonstop screaming, Ye name drops Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Drake, Nicki Minaj….and Jesus, among others.

“They want a Virgil, then, don’t let me speak at the funeral. I saw two, three, four, five white people not let me speak. Drake, I love you, I’m a get the tattoo. But any of y’all n-ggas, Trav, whoever, y’all gotta show up. Don’t tell me I’m talking crazy. Me, Pharrell, we broke down this door; we’re all in this sh-t together,” Ye says.

He then addresses his previous antisemitic comments, seemingly showing no remorse.

“I don’t wanna hear sh-t from any of these Jewish n-ggas saying I’m in an episode,” Ye says. “Harley Pasternak followed me to the f-cking hotel, and that n-gga killed Aaron Carter. And now they won’t clear the Backstreet Boys sample. Harley Pasternak, Pusha. Your trainer. Harley Pasternak, Jay-Z.”

Elsewhere in the rant, he mentions that he’s had phone calls with Tory Lanez, where they prayed together and continued to spout unproven stats about the Jewish community.

“The French own 80% of the banks in Africa. It’s 60 million of us in America and 60 million Jews in the world,” Ye says. “50% of our deaths are abortion. 25% of us go to prison.”

From there, he mentions his name alongside Jesus and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler before revisiting the topic of his parental rights.

“These are Zionists. This is what I’m trying to tell you. Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that. I don’t give a f-ck. I don’t give a f-ck about life or death. I get visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so.”

Don’t worry; social media is just as confused about Ye’s latest stream of consciousness as you might be. See the reactions below.

Kanye West Goes On 10-Minute Rant Name Dropping Jesus, Hitler, Jay-Z, Drake & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com