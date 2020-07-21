CLOSE
HomeNational

Kanye West Twitter Rant: “Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me”

Posted 24 hours ago

Kanye West

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


After a wild news cycle following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West takes to Twitter with a sporadic spiral of tweets ranging from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot to a Drake exodus to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up and the movie Get Out and more.

#PrayForKanye: Everything You Missed From Kanye West’s CalmYe Tweet and Delete Twitter Rant

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285395145098096640?s=20

RELATED:Kanye West Hits The Campaign Trail, But Was This A Rally or A Cry For Help? [VIDEO]

Kanye West Twitter Rant: “Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" Season 6 Premiere
David Adefeso’s 9-1-1 Call For Tamar Braxton Released
 8 hours ago
07.21.20
Pauly Shore & Vinny Guadagnino Visit 'FOX & Friends'
Former Fox News Host Accused of Rape !?…
 8 hours ago
07.21.20
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ With Kanye West
 12 hours ago
07.21.20
10 items
Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic…
 13 hours ago
07.21.20
Exclusives
Close