CLOSE

The Brooklyn-born brand took to Instagram last night to announce what it’s calling “The Loot Out” sale in honor of its 10-year anniversary. The sale takes note of dupe culture and the recent string of luxury stores being looted and is giving potential buyers a chance to get their adrenaline running.

“Have you ever wanted to feel like a real-life criminal?” a robot-like narrator asks in the video. “This innovative sales event offers a unique, meek, and exhilarating shopping experience.”

True to its name, shoppers can loot the store, but it comes at a cost. If you’d like to have a free-for-all in the store and grab as much as you want for 1 minute, it’ll cost you $100. If you’d like 5 minutes to go crazy, you’ve gotta cough up $500.

“Attendees will have the chance to grab as much as they can physically wear out the door within a time limit of either 1 or 5 minutes,” reads the site.

As entertaining as the footage would be, phones and cameras will not be allowed inside the venue. The event will take place on December 21 and 22 at an undisclosed location, and upon purchasing a ticket at pyermoss.com, you’ll receive your very own appointment time.

You’ll likely get a lot of bang for your buck, as the site reveals unreleased apparel, unreleased footwear, archival collections, archival collabs, runway samples, prototypes, and accessories will be available.

The Kerby Jean-Raymond helmed brand will also have a photographer on hand if you want to show off all the snagged goods.

The unexpected move is undoubtedly surprising, given that Jean-Raymond has been very quiet about the brand’s future lately.

See how social media is reacting to the “loot-out” below.

Kerby Jean-Raymond Is Inviting You To “Loot” Pyer Moss For A Small Price was originally published on cassiuslife.com