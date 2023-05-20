Keyshia Cole Tears the RNB Fest Stage DOWN!

CLOSE

For the first time in almost a decade, Keyshia Cole came here to headline in Philadelphia at RNB Fest! Keyshia was beautiful, and her amazing performance brought out all the feels and the feel-good Grammy-nominated songs we know and love til’ this very day. She had the entire crowd on their feet when the beat dropped on “Let it go”. All the fellas held onto the woman tight when she sang “Heaven Sent”

Make sure you don’t miss the next RNB Fest! Catch up on everything you missed with a highlight of her performance below.

