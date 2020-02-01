Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their Brother’s Death, Share Rare Family Photos

From L-to-R: Shaya Tabb, Kobe Bryant & Sharia Washington

In their first public statement since their brother’s tragic passing nearly a week ago, Saria Washington and Shaya Tabb express nothing but grief in regards to their brother, Kobe Bryant, and niece, 13-year-old Gianna.

Speaking exclusively to NewsOne, they wrote:

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.

“Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.

“Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org

#Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad.”

Their statement joins sister-in-law Vanessa Bryant‘s statement after she posted an Instagram photo of Kobe and the couple’s four daughters. She thanked the millions of people who have shown her family love and grace during this “horrific time”.

She continued, “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

See exclusive photos of the family given to NewsOne below.

