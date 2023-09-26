Kooky, Krazy, Karen: Kathy Griffin Uses Mayo Tears To Accuse Kanye West Of “Abusing” Bianca Censori

CLOSE

In the lengthy clip, shared widely on social media, a pale-faced Griffin shares her thoughts on Kanye West, who has been the punchline for many of her jokes. According to the d-list comedian, Ye is allegedly abusing Censori based on her attire and recent actions since the two wed. In the unhinged video, Griffin asserts that West is abusing his wife, claiming that she has no voice, saying:

“While it’s easy to make fun of Kanye because he is crazy and nutty. We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right? I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through. I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever,” she said, adding that while Censori had a “banging body,” she looked “almost identical” to Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Despite having NO evidence to support her assertion, the 62-year-old continued her allegations stating that if Ye “wasn’t physically abusing [Censori] then he was ‘psychologically abusing’ her,” using the example of the couple’s recent visit to Italy that led to a viral video of them allegedly engaging in lewd behavior on a boat in Venice, while locals complained about the scantily clad Censori causing mayhem with an impromptu fashion shoot in Florence.

“When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that to me just reeks of abuse,” Griffin continued. “Like ‘get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi.”

Griffin doubled down on the “Carolyn Bryant Donham” styled accusation, adding in her video: “I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do.”

After a clip of Griffin’s TikTok was shared to X, formerly Twitter, many people came to the defense of Kanye, calling for the half a chuckle-worthy comedian to be sued over the slanderous video.

“Ye and Bianca Censori need to sue Kathy Griffin for all she’s got after this libel and slander,” one person wrote on X.

With another writing: “As much i know she is probably worried. Throwing out allegations like this is NOT OKAY.”

As previously reported, Yeezy and Censori got married at a ceremony in Beverly Hills in January, just two months after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

Neither West nor Censori have responded to the allegations.

