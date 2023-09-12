93.1 WZAK
LaQuan Smith Unveils His Sexiest Collection Yet For NYFW

Published on September 12, 2023

LaQuan Smith NYFW Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Backstage

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty


Fashion mastermind and designer extraordinaire LaQuan Smith unveiled his latest collection at Skylight at Essex Crossing for NYFW.

LaQuan Smith debuts a master piece for NYFW

The designer, who debuted on the Fashion Week circuit in February 2010, is known for his bold cutouts, sheer detailing, and dramatic silhouettes. The Spring 2024 Ready to Wear collection is no different. Smith toys with proportions by pairing panties with long-sleeved blouses and leather moto jackets. His mission to accentuate the legs is clear in the micro mini dresses, shorts and panties.

LaQuan Smith NYFW - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty


LaQuan Smith NYFW Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty


LaQuan Smith - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty


But Smith is as elegant as he is racy. Showing the full spectrum of sexy, the New York native offers something for every kind of woman. The white strapless gown is fit for a red-carpet event, while the two-piece denim suit could serve as your chic after-party look – rock the panties if you’re bout it, or wear the denim slacks if you’re a conservative queen.

Laquan Smith - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Laquan Smith - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Backstage

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty


Beyond the great fashion was the star-studded front row. Smith’s designs have been worn by the best of the best in Black culture. With Beyonce and VP Kamala Harris as his most elite clientele, you can expect style royalty lining the runway.

The timeless Mary J. Blige sat front row along with musical legend Babyface and guru stylist June Ambrose. If you missed the glitz and glamor of last night’s front row fixtures, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best of the best in attendance for LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2024 runway show for NYFW.

1. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

Saweetie served sexy in a red sequin cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.

2. Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb Source:Getty

 Bresha Webb wore a electric blue metallic mini dress with exaggerated shoulders.

3. Karrueche

Karrueche Source:Getty

Karrueche oozed glamor in a purple off-the-shoulder, knee-length dress. 

4. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

Mary J Blige served looks in a brown sueded dress partnered with matching boots and jacket.

5. June Ambrose

June Ambrose Source:Getty

June Ambrose opted for a metallic jumpsuit with cutouts along her bikini line. 

6. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox stepped out in a sequin dress for the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show.

7. Fabulous and Summer Walker

Fabulous and Summer Walker Source:Getty

Fabulous and Summer Walker sat front row at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show.

8. Babyface, Mary J. Blige and Fabulous

Babyface, Mary J. Blige and Fabulous Source:Getty

Babyface, Mary J. Blige and Fabulous sat front row at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show.

