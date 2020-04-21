CLOSE
LAWD: Teddy Riley’s Daughter Nia Done Glow’d Up! [Photos]

Posted 21 hours ago

Teddy’s daughter Nia Riley chose to go on social media and stand up for her daddy after he has been all over social media with his versus battle with Babyface. After a wave of memes & technical difficulties the world has finally gotten to see the battle…well kinda.

Nia Riley is currently a model and has shown face on TV show Love & Hip-Hop where she appeared to be dating rapper Soulja Boy for some time. Random!

I ain’t mad atcha Nia! Check out some of our favorite photos of Nia Riley!

1.

View this post on Instagram

Pay Attention👸🏽....

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

👰🏽

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Sorry Not Sorry 📸 @photobyjamx

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

🥶

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Picture Perfect 👑✨

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

🥰😝 @laverneandlavender

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

“Emotionally Exhausted” @dollskill 👼🏽

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

🤑

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Bae Dreamin 🥰 📸 @saraleesaleh

A post shared by Nia Riley (@niariley) on

