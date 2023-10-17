CLOSE

Le’Andria Johnson came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! She definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped she’d sing and she did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from her Spirit of Praise performance!

Also See:

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Recap!

Le’Andria Johnson Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Le’Andria Johnson Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video] was originally published on praisedc.com