Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather

A man is accusing rapper Lil Durk’s son of shooting him at the request of the son’s mother.

Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the wild incident.

The Shade Room reports that Joshua Pippens initially brought the wild story to social media. Pippen says he’s the stepfather of Jerome Harris Jr, Durk’s son. Pippens also says he has a daughter with Travonna Collier, Harris Jr’s mother. She’s also the baby mother of Lil Durk.

The post Pippens shared on Instagram is now unavailable on the platform.

From The Shade Room:

“…I was trying to protect myself from getting shot. I never thought in a million years thought a kid I bought 4 wheelers and paid for football leagues and everything would do this but he only knows what mom shows him. I still love him like he’s mines,” Joshua Pippens shared another post, adding a middle finger emoticon.

The post on The Shade Room also states what Durk’s son told police following the incident. The police report cites that Lil Durk’s son witnessed ans argument between his mother and Pippens. Eventually, Durk’s son pushed Pippens. He then allegedly pulled the gun from Pippen’s waist before shooting him in the stomach.

Lil Durk has yet to publicly comment on the situation. This is a developing story, please visit this site for any updates.

Keep scrolling to see social media reactions to the wild event involving Lil Durk's son and his stepfather.

Lil Durk’s 10 Year Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com