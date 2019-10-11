Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ & Twitter Gathers To Salute The Queen Bee #LilKim9

Lil’ Kim has been in the lab hard at work on providing new music for her loyal fans, and the patience has paid off this morning. The Brooklyn rapper just dropped her latest project 9 to the masses, and early returns suggest she’s got solid release on her hands.

The album was originally reported to drop back in May but it appears that the months of tweaking and preparing in between that time hasn’t dulled the enthusiasm of those in anticipation.

Keeping with the theme of the album’s title and the spiritual connection she has with the number, Kim provides nine tracks for the LP. Previous singles from the album, “Go Awf” and “Found You” featuring O.T. Genasis and the City Girls set up fans for what to expect. The album’s current single, “Pray For Me” features Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild.

Because this is the Internet, the Queen Bee has garnered a handful of negative replies along with the praise but overall the Twitter streets are unified with their praise.

The hashtag #LilKim9 has been trending since this morning and we’ve collected some of the best responses we could find.

Check out streams of Lil’ Kim’s 9 below along with the responses.

Photo: Getty

