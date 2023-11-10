Lori Harvey Celebrates The Launch Of Her PrettyLittleThing Partywear Collection

CLOSE

Breakup where?

It’s back to business for Lori Harvey, who recently announced her split from actor Damson Idris. On Nov. 8, the 26-year-old “it girl” was spotted bumping shoulders with celebrity a-listers at the launch event for her new Lori Harvey x PrettyLittleThing Partywear Collection.

On Wednesday, the model and muse wore the Purple Sheer Sequin Bandeau Bodycon Dress from her new line as she celebrated the big event at The West Hollywood Edition Hotel with close friends and a slew of stars.

The 5-foot-3 beauty paired the curve-hugging mini-dress with black pumps and tights. She completed the festive look with soft pink blush, mascara, and natural makeup. Harvey, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, tied the shiny ensemble together with a short wavy bob.

The Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Collection lands just in time for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

According to the PrettyLittleThing website, the IMG model’s latest offering is designed with the holiday party season in mind. It features several bright and “spotlight worthy” looks that will light up any occasion, including the sexy Silver Snake Sequin Bodycon Dress, a silhouette sculpting mini-dress that includes a plunging v-neck line.

Harvey’s size-inclusive collection ranges from 0 to 12 and it’s affordable, too. Prices range from $50 to $80.

Harvey wasn’t the only bombshell that brought the heat at Wednesday’s launch party. The model’s close friend Karrueche Tran, 35, was spotted wearing the Lori Harvey x PrettyLittleThing Purple Sheer Chiffon Ruched Detail Asymmetric Drape Bodycon Dress. The Claws star complemented the flowing dress, that will debut soon, with brown heels and silver earrings. Karrueche wore her short hair slicked back.

Burgeoning R&B star Eric Bellinger, DJ Siobhan Bell, model Marilyn Melo and Hazel-E were some of the celebs who joined Harvey to celebrate the launch of her festive line in West Hollywood. Let’s take a look at some of the sizzling looks from the fashion-forward soiree.

Lori Harvey Celebrates The Launch Of Her PrettyLittleThing Partywear Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com