Lori Harvey single-handedly made everybody put down the quarantine snacks and do some sit-ups.

Just another day by the pool Ms. Harvey was having where she chose to save the pics and videos for the shower. See the video below.

Welp, just like her on and off boo Future would say, “Life is good”

Related: Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday

VIDEO: Lori Harvey In The Shower Reeling In The Ultimate Thirst Trap was originally published on rnbphilly.com