Luka Doncic Calls Game & Turns Rudy Gobert Into BBQ Chicken With Game Winning Step Back 3-Pointer

The Dallas Mavericks guard continues to prove he is not afraid of the moment by knocking down what could probably be the biggest shot of his NBA career and cooking the current Defensive Player of The Year, Rudy Gobert , at the same time.

The Dallas Mavericks inched closer to punching their ticket to the NBA Finals after Luka Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer, giving the Mavs a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and ultimately snatching away homecourt from the prohibitive favorites.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd drew up his best play, calling for the ball in Luka’s hands during a timeout with 13 seconds left on the clock, and his squad was down, trailing by two points.

“The play was to get Luka the ball and let Luka do what he does in those moments,” Kidd said per ESPN.

Doncic further cemented his postseason legacy by hitting a step-back three-pointer over Rudy Gobert, capping off an epic 18-point comeback. The Mavericks are now completely controlled, with the series heading to Dallas.

Following the epic shot, Donic had a few choice words for the Wolves fans, telling them to “go home b*tch,” and trash-talking Rudy Gobert, telling him, “Motherf*cker! You can’t fu*king guard me!”

Doncic was asked about his trash talk for Gobert, and he said, “I didn’t say that. I was speaking Slovenian.”

Rudy Gobert Is Getting Clowned On X

NBA Xitter, formerly NBA Twitter, had plenty to say about the moment, mainly about Rudy Gobert and his award-winning defensive prowess, or lack thereof.

In all fairness, not many could stay in front of Luka Doncic, especially when they were on an island. The Inside The NBA crew, including guest host Draymond Green—a big-time Rudy Gobert hater—debated the moment following the game.

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green believe this series is over, but if there is one thing we know, you can’t count out Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

You can see more reactions to Luka Doncic’s big shot in the gallery below.

