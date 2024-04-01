Listen Live
News

Lyft Offers 50 Percent Off Rides For ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ Listening Parties, The Beyhive Is Pleased

Published on April 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Apps And IPhone 15 Pro Photo Illustrations

Lyft, a major player in the rideshare market, proved that someone on its marketing team is most certainly a part of the Beyhive in classic fashion. After another rideshare social media account offered a discount on rides for fans going to Act II: Cowboy Carter listening parties, Lyft upped the ante in a major way.

With us being a neutral party, we won’t say the other rideshare company’s name although it won’t be hard to figure out as this story goes on. As it stands, the company in question offered a 16 percent discount on rides for fans on X (formerly Twitter) who wanted to attend listening parties for the latest album from Beyoncé, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Lyft, taking note of the offer replies under the tweet from the other company writing “crumbs were left,” a nice little jab that we’ve seen in times past between major companies via their social media accounts.

After a fan suggested that Lyft sweeten the pot, the company responded by offering 50 percent off rides for those going to those aforementioned listening parties.

Now how is that for customer satisfaction?

While we don’t know if the other company is going to fire back just yet, for now, Lyft is the grand champion of the people AND the petty but the true winners are fans of Beyoncé who get to hear Queen Bey shift the culture once again with her latest album.

The singer recently suggested that while country music influences Act II: Cowboy Carter, this is still very much a Beyoncé album. We heard that. Also, we have to score a win for Lyft’s marketing team.

To take advantage of the 50 percent off rides with Lyft, use this code: SPAGHETTI24.

Check out the reactions to the playful back and forth on X and don’t forget, Act II: Cowboy Carter drops Friday, March 29.

Photo: Getty

Lyft Offers 50 Percent Off Rides For ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ Listening Parties, The Beyhive Is Pleased  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. Okay, let’s not get carried away LOL

Trending
Entertainment

Lizzo Gives Post Of Resignation ‘I Quit’….I Didn’t Sign Up for This Sh–‘

Black Music Month: Clark Sisters
Entertainment News

Denise Clark’s Son CONFIRMS Mattie Moss Clark Funeral Scene!? [VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's East 4th Street
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: CLE Mayor Justin Bibb on The Decision to Deny 80 Businesses to Remain Open Later

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Danita Harris Is A ‘GO!’ At WKYC

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close