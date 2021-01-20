Mack Mittens: Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021’s 1st Great Meme

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today (January 20) we finally saw President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris inaugurated , but not before Sen. Bernie Sanders became meme gold. Dressed like he was just stopping in amidst running numerous errands, the Vermont Senator’s unbothered look while seated and socially distanced has inspired copy & paste greatness.

The photo—currently getting juxtaposed in front of everything from The Wire to Star Wars random situations like an NYC train ride— was taken by photographer Brendan Smialowski and features Sanders seated with his legs folded and bundled up in a nondescript jacket and mittens (more on the latter to come). How Sanders is positioned sitting in the stands made it just too easy to clip it and place it in different backgrounds, and Twitter has been going crazy with them.

As for his fit, the elite dadcore style is also being used for comedic effect. Honestly, we think the mittens are dope, and it turns out they have a nice backstory since they were knitted by a teacher in Vermont. Now you know. Also in the spirit of knowledge, Sanders was just named the new Senate Budget Chairman.

Bernie just minding his business, no matter the scenario, is really all of us. Peep some of the most hilarious examples of the former Presidential candidate as a meme in the gallery.

UPDATE: They just keep coming down the pipeline. Whoever thought we would see the day that the Crying Jordan Meme has finally got some real competition?

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

I made this Bernie sitting meme to contribute to the cause pic.twitter.com/kvHADLRFJI — DJ-KIMchi (@djjkim) January 20, 2021

