Marcus Jordan Wants His Father Michael Jordan As Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen, Social Media Has Thoughts

Marcus, 32, already knows that he wants to continue a family tradition when he and 49-year-old Pippen eventually tie the knot, and it involves his father and NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.

Marcus was recently on Pablo Torre’s Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast and revealed who he wants by his side during the nuptials, which he says are in the works.

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going,” he said of MJ.

The clip also shows Marcus explaining that he and Larsa are toying with the idea of keeping the wedding private or filming it for TV, with inquiries coming from The Real Housewives of Miami producers.

Marcus understands that the lights and cameras aren’t for everyone, especially his low-key family, and suggests having several ceremonies.

“We’re very private people, the Jordans, so if it was up to me, I think we’d do maybe multiple weddings,” he said. “One that’s private for our family and friends and another that’s a little more public.”

The two sparked engagement rumors in August when they were spotted leaving a restaurant and told TMZ they were getting married. Pippen rocking a diamond-encrusted ring didn’t help their case either, but they addressed the controversy on their Separation Anxiety podcast to clear up their relationship status.

“First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue. Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way,” Marcus said, before explaining that the rock on her finger is just a promise ring.

See how social media is reacting to Marcus’ potential best man below.

