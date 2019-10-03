Marvel Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Exclusive Footlocker & adidas Collaboration

From filing for bankruptcy in 1996 to becoming one a billion-dollar conglomerate, Marvel Comics has gone through hell and back to claim the throne that DC and other comic book companies only dream of sniffing.

This year marks Marvel Comics 80th anniversary in existence and to help them commemorate that feat, Foot Locker and adidas have teamed up with the house that Stan Lee built (R.I.P) to drop some exclusive footwear that’ll make any comic book fan proud to step in.

Taking their popular adidas SPEEDFACTORY AM4 models and remixing them with the help of comic artist OG and current Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada to create two exclusive Marvel Comics draped silhouettes dubbed the “Marvel x Foot Locker x adidas AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 1” and the “Marvel x Foot Locker x adidas AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 2.”

It’s going to be hard for true Marvel fans to choose between the two as the Marvel 80 Vol. 1 features some of your favorite superheroes such as Spidey and Iron Man covering one pair while Vol. 2 keeps it a bit more simple with a huge Marvel logo draped on the sides of the kicks. These joints go hard either way.

Quesada for his part had a blast designing the joints saying, “some of the true joys of my career at Marvel are all the unique opportunities that have come my way, things that I could never have anticipated being a part of like creating two different, exclusive sneaker designs for adidas and Foot Locker celebrating Marvel’s 80th anniversary. I had such a blast designing them and I hope Marvel and Adidas fans have as much fun wearing them.”

Unfortunately, these are said to be limited edition with Foot Locker’s 34th Street Herald Square location in New York City getting first dibs on sales this October 4 and Footlocker.com re-upping later on, on October 18.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these at the tune of $160. That’s a steal if you ask us. But we loves Marvel so….

Marvel Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Exclusive Footlocker & adidas Collaboration was originally published on hiphopwired.com