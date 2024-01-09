Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj

CLOSE

Meek Mill is now under fire as claims have surfaced from a source that used to be ‘close to him’ alleged that he’s an abuser.

Dean, known on social media as @dean_stayreddy, is a former friend of Meek Mill and member of Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers entourage. Dean was around Meek Mill for most of his life, leading into his ascension into the mainstream hip-hop industry in the early 2010’s, where he teamed up with Rick Ross’s MMG label, and got into a relationship with Nicki Minaj.

Dean released a series of videos on Instagram live where he details his time with Meek Mill and the unfair treatment he claimed to receive as a member of the entourage.

Dean details in the video that coming up with Meek Mill under the Dreamchasers clique gave him a falsified sense of security. He believed that Meek Mill hoodwinked him, along with other members of the Dreamchasers crew, by ‘selling them a dream’ alleging that everyone was ‘still broke’ while Meek Mill made all the money and failed to properly disperse funds among the group.

During their ‘trying times’, Dean revealed that he was offered a Brand Ambassador opportunity for about 5k a month to promote a local brand’s clothing company. Instead of immediately taking the opportunity, he brought it to Meek Mill’s attention, in which Meek told him ‘not to do the deal’, alluding that the company would not be able to pay Dean the 5k a month he was promised.

Dean also claimed that Meek Mill abused Nicki Minaj and treated her poorly for little nuisances.

“Man, that n***a put her out in the woods, we was all the way out in Jersey somewhere” Dean claimed (second video). “I had to go out there and get here, she cried right there.. am I lying Nicki?”.

Did Meek Mill abuse Nicki Minaj?

Although there is no direct evidence that Meek Mill abused Nicki Minaj. Meek Mill’s former friend Dean continued to call out names in his live video alluding to there being witnesses of Meek’s maltreatment of Nicki Minaj. Dean alleges that Meek Mill’s mother, his sister, and the father of his sister’s son, all are witnesses to Meek Mill’s alleged abuse of Nicki Minaj.

Meek Mill’s former entourage speaks on alleged abuse of Nicki Minaj

Dean then released another video, where Meek allegedly ‘felt threatened’ by someone who was apparently heckling the rapper during his feud with Drake. Meek Mill had ordered Dean, who was in his entourage at the time, to act as security for the rest of the show. “I want you to stand next to all night Dean” Mill said on stage. Dean posted this clip on his instagram feed, captioning it “I was your protector @meekmill”

Meek Mill has yet to respond publicly to Dean’s remarks.

Check out the FULL VIDEO of Dean’s allegations against Meek Mill and reactions to Meek Mill’s Alleged abuse of Nicki Minaj below!

Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj was originally published on wrnbhd2.com