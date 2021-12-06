LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Erykah Badu is in love with a much younger man.

Last week, she formally introduced her 27-year-old fiancé JaRon Adkison via an Instagram photo dump.

Badu is 50-years-old…and now we are guilty of bringing it up.

Erykah tweeted, “Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age? Erykah bardu’, 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …’ It ain’t my birthday, or death day. So, What does this MEAN?”

In her Instagram photo dump her caption read

Solar Eclipse Dump. Making room for many many many more memories. Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY & Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you . Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you . @jaronthesecret (family first )

Meet Jaron The Secret

Meet Erykah Badu’s 27 Year-Old-Fiancé, Jaron The Secret was originally published on wrnbhd2.com