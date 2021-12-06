HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Meet Erykah Badu’s 27 Year-Old-Fiancé, Jaron The Secret

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Erykah Badu is in love with a much younger man.

Last week, she formally introduced her 27-year-old fiancé JaRon Adkison via an Instagram photo dump.

Badu is 50-years-old…and now we are guilty of bringing it up.

Erykah tweeted, “Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age? Erykah bardu’, 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …’ It ain’t my birthday, or death day. So, What does this MEAN?”

In her Instagram photo dump her caption read

Solar Eclipse Dump.

Making room for many many many more memories. Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY ✨& Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you .

Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you . ❤ @jaronthesecret (family first 🤲🏾)

Meet Jaron The Secret

Meet Erykah Badu’s 27 Year-Old-Fiancé, Jaron The Secret  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest

Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Rematch Set As…

 16 hours ago
10.31.29

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 18 hours ago
10.22.29
Shaun King, Senior Justice Writer for the New York Daily News, speaks at Penn State Berks as part of their Arts and Lecture Series Wednesday evening November 15, 2017. King is a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo by Ben Hasty

Prayers: Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After…

 19 hours ago
07.31.29
Dayton OH City Vector Road Map Blue Text

Ohio Man Convicted For Killing Two Teens For…

 20 hours ago
07.24.29
Exclusives
Close