Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA

CLOSE

Kysre Gondrezick is one of the most beautiful woman to step foot on a WNBA court. Gondrezick, a guard for the Chicago Sky, was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan

RELATED: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study

Basketball runs in the Gondrezick family, as both of Kysre’s parents and her sister have all played college basketball at one point. Her mother, Lisa, won the 1988 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game while at Louisiana Tech University.

Gondrezick was named Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade POY during her senior year of high school. She capped off her high school career with the second most points in Michigan Girl’s history with 2,827.

RELATED: Girls Is Players Too: Highlighting The W25 (The Top 25 WNBA Players Of All Time)

She attended the University of Michigan prior to transferring to West Virginia University during her sophomore season. There she finished her collegiate basketball career with 1,503 points in 92 games played.

Gondrezick was selected by the Indiana Fever with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.Kysre Gondrezick became the first player selected in Indiana Fever history and the second player selected by the Fever from West Virginia, joining Yolanda Paige (2005).

According to wnba.com, Gondrezick appeared in 19 games while averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game in her debut season. Gondrezick played double-figure minutes in nine games, including the first four games of her rookie campaign. While only playing 19 games this season, Gondrezick was still able to finish fifth among all rookies in 3-point field goals made and assists per game.

RELATED: Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Who is Kysre Gondrezick dating?

Kysre Gondrezick was involved in a seemingly romantic relationship with professional basketball player Kevin Porter Jr. The two allegedly got into an altercation which led to bodily injury to Kysre and Porter being charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault.

Kysre Gondrezick Slams ‘False Narrative’ In Kevin Porter Jr. Case, Calls Out D.A. in an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports.

“The laceration above my eye come from what they publicized in a criminal statement. I did not come from Kevin balling his fists up and hitting me in the face multiple times.” Gondrezick told TMZ. “My injuries didn’t support that. My laceration came from a fall, where I hit the wall, and I specified that to them. Just like they made up in there that he strangled me, and my next was broken, which was also false.

This season Kysre is playing with the Chicago Sky alongside rookie sensations Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Take a look at Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA was originally published on rnbphilly.com