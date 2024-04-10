Listen Live
Meet MaamiNextDoor; Model on PartyNextDoor’s ‘P4’ Album Cover

Published on April 10, 2024

In the world of social media, with billions of users around the globe, it is only a matter of time before a ‘no face no trace’ case is cracked. There has been an uproar about the latest PartyNextDoor album, but more importantly, the artwork it features. Social media has been able to cover the mystery figure of the hour, Model and influencer, @maaminextdoor,

The artwork of the album features an image of a naked woman in doggystyle position, sending shockwaves throughout the internet. for a generation that has been accustomed to sexually charged images.

According to sources, MaamiNextDoor had no idea that her photoshoot would cause such a rift. MaamiNextDoor told complex that she did no put much thought into her actions upon posing. She was involved in the artwork of someone of who she was a huge fan of, and with her being comfortable in her skin, it was not crossing a boundary of hers to pose nude.

“I thought that it was dope. I’m a very “comfortable in my body” type of person, so I didn’t think twice about it. I was just like, ‘Alright, I’m shooting for PartyNextDoor right now. Let’s get into my mode.’” MaamiNextDoor said. “I didn’t think anything of it. I was mostly worried about the positions that I was in because my legs were burning.”

PartyNextDoor is expected to released his ‘P4’ album Friday, April 26th.

Meet the Model on PartyNextDoor’s ‘P4’ Album Cover, MaamiNextDoor below!

