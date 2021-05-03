Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

The 2021 NFL Draft ended Saturday and the Carolina Panthers filled a lot of open positions and answered a lot of offseason concerns. Draft picks include:
- CB Jaycee Horn – 1st Round, 8th overall, South Carolina
- WR Terrace Marshall Jr. – 2nd Round, 59th overall, LSU
- T Brady Christensen – 3rd Round, 70th overall, BYU
- TE Tommy Tremble – 3rd Round, 83rd overall, Notre Dame
- RB Chuba Hubbard – 4th Round, 126th overall, Oklahoma State
- DT Daviyon Nixon – 5th Round, 158th overall, Iowa
- CB Keith Taylor – 5th Round, 166th overall, Washington
- G Deonte Brown – 6th Round, 193rd overall, Alabama
- WR Shi Smith – 6th Round, 204th overall, South Carolina
- LS Thomas Fletcher – 6th Round, 222nd overall, Alabama
- DT Phil Hoskins – 7th Round, 232nd overall, Kentucky
1. Jaycee Horn, 1st Round: 8th overallSource:Getty
Horn, 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 200 lbs cornerback from South Carolina
2. Jaycee Horn Highlights
3. Terrace Marshall Jr., 2nd round: 59th overallSource:Getty
Marshall, 6 foot, 3 inches tall, 200lbs wide reciever from LSU
4. Terrace Marshall Jr. Highlights
5. Brady Christensen, 3rd round: 70th overallSource:Getty
Christensen, 6 foot, 6 inches tall, 305 lbs tackle from BYU
6. Brady Christensen Highlights
7. Tommy Tremble, 3rd Round: 83rd overallSource:Getty
Tremble, 6 foot, 4 inches tall, 250lbs tight end from Norte Dame
8. Tommy Tremble Highlights
9. Chuba Hubbard, 4th Round: 126th overallSource:Getty
Hubbard, 6 foot tall, 210 lbs running back from Oklahoma State
10. Chuba Hubbard Highlights
11. Daviyon Nixon, 5th Round: 159th overallSource:Getty
Nixon, 6 foot, 3 inches tall, 305 lbs defensive tackle from Iowa
12. Daviyon Nixon Highlights
13. Keith Taylor, 5th Round: 166th overallSource:Getty
Taylor, 6 foot, 2 inches tall, 190 lbs cornerback from Washington
14. Keith Taylor Highlights
15. Deonte Brown, 6th Round: 193rd overallSource:Getty
Brown, 6 foot, 3 inches tall, 365 lbs graud from Alabama
16. Deonte Brown Highlights
17. Shi Smith, 6th Round: 204th overallSource:Getty
Smith, 5 foot, 10 inches tall, 185 lbs wide receiver from South Carolina
18. Shi Smith Highlights
19. Thomas Flecther, 6th Round: 222nd overallSource:Getty
Fletcher, 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 235 lbs long snapper from Alabama
20. Thomas Fletcher Highlights
21. Phil Hoskins, 7th Round: 232nd overallSource:Getty
Hoskins, 6 foot, 5 inches tall, 315 lbs from Kentucky