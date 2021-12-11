HomeNews

Megan Thee Stallion Set To Graduate From Texas Southern University, Everyone’s Celebrating

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Yardrunners

Source: Nike / NIke

Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University today (Dec. 11). Of course, her fans, and anyone who respect hard work and drive is celebrating along with her.

While being the hottest female rapper in the game, Meg has been earning her degree in health administration. It’s never a bad idea to have a fallback plan if the first career doesn’t pop off, or in her case, just to keep it tucked.

You know it’s real when Twitter even gets you a custom emoji, #MegabTheGraduate for the accomplishment.

Peep more excited reaction to Megan Thee Graduate’s accomplishment in the gallery.

Megan Thee Stallion Set To Graduate From Texas Southern University, Everyone’s Celebrating  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Former Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas Dead at…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Appears To Beg Kim Kardashian To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
COMMON

Common Publicly Confirmed That He And Tiffany Haddish…

 2 days ago
11.08.31
Exclusives
Close