Michael Porter Jr. Weighs In on “Gay Son Or Thot Daughter” Debate & Disses Sophie Rain, X Reacts

Michael Porter Jr. was traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer, and while we’ve yet to see him settle into his new team, he’s certainly been on a media run.

He’s used his new Curious Mike platform for fans to follow along with his new life in New York, even collaborating with other content creators, most recently streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

Porter Jr. is known for speaking his mind, so when Max asked him to weigh in on the age-old social media debate of whether he’d rather have a “gay son or thot daughter” without skipping a beat, Porter admitted that he wouldn’t be too happy with a homosexual son or a promiscuous daughter.

“Would I rather have a thot daughter or gay son? I’m not gonna hold you, Bro. Both of them would hurt a n-gga heart, dog. I’m not going to lie, either one.”

Another controversial topic that came up was about social media influencer Sophie Rain, who’s most known for her OnlyFans content, allegedly raking in $43 million from the platform in 2024 alone.

That’s $10 million more than Porter Jr made during the 2023-2024 season, which he thinks “kind of lame” and blames the subscribers for it.

“And it be dudes who probably got wives and kids and they are over there in their little room being weird. To me, that’s wild,” Porter Jr. added.

Beyond the nature of the content, Porter Jr. even accused Rain of outsourcing the chatting feature on the site.

“The thing about that, bro, is these girls on OnlyFans, they’re not even the ones typing, going back and forth with these dudes,” he said. They’re probably talking to some dude in the Philippines who’s running her account. So like, y’all wasting y’all’s bread doing that.”

Rain has since responded and doesn’t see the difference between his huge checks and hers.

“I just think it’s funny how men can dribble a ball and cash $30 million checks without anyone calling that ‘lame’…But if a woman builds a business from nothing and earns more than some MVPs, suddenly it’s a moral crisis,” he said.

NBA talk also came up in the stream when Porter was asked to name shooters better than him, and the hot takes continued.

“Name the players in the league that can for sure shoot better than me?” Porter Jr. said. “Stephen Curry, that’s the only one I’m giving like a clear elite, can shoot better than me.”

